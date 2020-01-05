NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck by two cars Friday night on Gallatin Pike.
Police say 56-year-old Kenneth Urbach was crossing Gallatin Pike at Ardee Ave. in the crosswalk at around 8:30 p.m., but he did not have the walk signal. Urbach then left the crosswalk after he got to the middle of Gallatin Pike.
Urbach was out of the crosswalk in the right southbound lane when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro traveling southound and driven by 31-year-old Victor Futrell.
Witnesses say Urbach was then hit by a large black pickup truck that did not stop after the impact. Futrell, however, stopped and tried to help Urbach who died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the driver of the black pickup truck should call Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
