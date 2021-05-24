NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a 29-year-old man with a deadly crash in January.

Shannon L. Holt was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance. The charges come after a crash on Jan. 11 in which 56-year-old Ellen Abbott was hit and killed.

Abbott was walking with her husband from their home to a nearby restaurant across Nolensville Pike at the Lords Chapel Drive intersection. Police said Holt was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan that hit Abbott.

1 dead after crash on Nolensville Pike Monday night Metro Police have identified a 56-year-old pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Nolensville Pike on Monday night.

During their investigation, police said Holt was driving more than 70 mph in a 45-mph zone. Police said there was also wet pavement because it was snowing.

Holt remains on a $100,000 bond.