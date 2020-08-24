NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police made at least one mask mandate arrest on Saturday.
Police said the man taken into custody was issued several warnings to put on a mask, but did not comply.
Police also said they tried to write the man a civil citation, but he would not identify himself and was heavily intoxicated.
He was taken into custody for failure to identify and for not wearing a mask.
