NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with the Midtown Hills precinct today arrested 33-year-old Mario Deshon Murray for the murder of Tony Terrell Bonds in September of last year.
Police claim that Murray shot Bonds in the head during a fight on the night of September 5th, 2020 before running him over with a car.
