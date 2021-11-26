NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville on Friday evening that left one man dead.
Police say the shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. just outside the Lucky 7 Discount Grocery and Tobacco off Jones Avenue.
According to police, an altercation between 34-year-old Jadon Simon and another led to gunshots, resulting in Simon being shot multiple times.
Simon was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Metro Police are looking for the suspect, who they say arrived in a black 2011 Chevrolet HHR, but fled the scene in a white 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to the surveillance video.
Police say the white Eclipse was later found abandoned on North 6th Street.
Police are looking for the man seen in the pictures and are unsure of the motive.
If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call 615-742-7463.
