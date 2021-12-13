NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person they believe shot another man on a Division early Sunday morning. The victim, a 25-year-old male were approached by an upset female who asked for a ride home.
Police say that female was with two men. The victim's friend offered to give the woman a ride home which is when police say an argument happened and shots were fired. The victim was shot in the leg. He was treated and released.
If you recognize the person Metro Police are looking for, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
