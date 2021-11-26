NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a person was shot Friday evening outside a market on Jones Ave in East Nashville. Police say 34-year-old Jadon Simon was killed in the shooting.
Police are looking for the man seen in the pictures. They believe Simon and him argued outside the market before the shooting. Police are unsure of the motive.
If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call 615-742-7463.
