NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need help finding the person they say took multiple packages from at least two homes. Police say it happened near Scott and Marsden Avenues around 11 AM on December, 21.
Police believe the getaway vehicle was a blue Subaru wagon.
If you have any information about this, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
