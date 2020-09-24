NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Mornings and afternoons, the school crosswalks are empty, since Metro Schools students are now learning virtually from home.

But in just a few weeks, that could change.

"They're going to start phasing back in to my understanding, starting with Pre-K through second," said Metro Police Sergeant Mark Denton.

Currently the Metro Nashville Police Department has 120 crossing guards to help those kids get back to school safely, but they could use 60 or 70 more.

"I believe the concern with COVID is potentially keeping people away," Sgt. Denton said.

But being a crossing guard comes with a lot of perks.

It's a Monday through Friday split-shift gig with paid holidays and snow days.

And that's not all - it's a job during an economic crisis and a chance to become a front line hero from the safety of the outdoors.

Not to mention, you'll get to see the smiling faces of students returning to class.

"They love their kids, they really do," Denton said. "They never refer to it as their job, it's their kids."

The job is a part-time position that pays $12.44 an hour. You must be at least 18 years old and must be able to pass a physical and stand on your feet for at least an hour.

You can apply in person or online by clicking here or at our News Links tab below: