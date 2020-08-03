Metro Police looking for missing 20-year-old man

Kaiharie Arnold was last seen at his home on Country Drive on Thursday. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Kaiharie Arnold was last seen at his home on Country Drive on Thursday. According to police, Arnold has walked away from home in past. 

Police said Arnold has been known to visit businesses often in the area of the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike. He has visited homeless persons in South Nashville and downtown, police said.

Police said Arnold is autistic and suffers from grand mal seizures.

According to police, Arnold was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt with red and white stripes and grey sweatpants. However, police said Arnold does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with any information about Arnold is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

 

