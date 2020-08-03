Metro Police looking for missing 20-year-old man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man.
Kaiharie Arnold was last seen at his home on Country Drive on Thursday. According to police, Arnold has walked away from home in past.
Police said Arnold has been known to visit businesses often in the area of the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike. He has visited homeless persons in South Nashville and downtown, police said.
Police said Arnold is autistic and suffers from grand mal seizures.
According to police, Arnold was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt with red and white stripes and grey sweatpants. However, police said Arnold does not have a cell phone.
Anyone with any information about Arnold is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.