NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole money from an 84-year-old woman last month.
Police say the woman withdrew cash from the ATM at SunTrust Bank’s Dickerson Pike branch located in Dickerson Pike’s 3100 block. The man then grabbed the money from her hand and fled the area in a white van.
The man has light brown/blonde curly hair who appears to be in his 20’s. He stands approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and has a thin build.
Anyone who recognizes the man, or his van is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.