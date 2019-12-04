ATM Suspect

Police say this man robbed a woman of her cash at SunTrust Bank's branch located in the 3100 block of Dickerson Pike. 

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole money from an 84-year-old woman last month.

Police say the woman withdrew cash from the ATM at SunTrust Bank’s Dickerson Pike branch located in Dickerson Pike’s 3100 block. The man then grabbed the money from her hand and fled the area in a white van.

ATM Van.jpg

The man has light brown/blonde curly hair who appears to be in his 20’s. He stands approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and has a thin build.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or his van is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Tags

