NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed a MapCo gas station early Tuesday morning.
Police say at around 2 a.m., a man walked into the MapCo station off Trousdale Drive and Harding Place, asked the clerk for cigarettes, then pulled a gun and demanded money.
The man ordered the clerk to get on the ground before taking off with a small amount of money, according to police at the scene.
The suspect is not in custody.
