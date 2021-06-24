NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced the arrest warrant for a man charged with criminal homicide after a fatal stabbing at a south Nashville apartment last Saturday.
Police said 40-year-old Carlos Mauricio Jimenez-Hernandez stabbed and killed 38-year-old Rudy Alejandro Arguello-Zacarias and is still at large.
Midtown Hills Precinct officers were called to the victim's apartment at 5:30am after his fiancé reported finding him dead on the couch.
Police said Rudy's fiancé and her friends carried his body inside after believing he had passed out from drinking too much.
The Medical Examiner found a puncture wound to Rudy's chest/heart area.
Detective Phillip Box, revealed that the victim and Jimenez-Hernandez had been involved in an altercation, during which, according to witnesses, Jimenez-Hernandez stabbed Rudy with a screwdriver.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect's location to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
