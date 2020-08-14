Metro Police looking for man who approached 2-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Nashville are asking for the public's help identifying the man who approached a two-year-old girl earlier this week. 

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the girl's siblings told them a man approached the 2-year-old while she was playing in her yard in the 7800 block of Oakfield Grove around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The siblings told police that the man "attempted to take their sister but they prevented him from doing so." Police said that man was believed to be followed by another man in a silver car. 

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released pictures of the car involved in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

