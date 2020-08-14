Metro Police looking for man who approached 2-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Nashville are asking for the public's help identifying the man who approached a two-year-old girl earlier this week.
According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the girl's siblings told them a man approached the 2-year-old while she was playing in her yard in the 7800 block of Oakfield Grove around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The siblings told police that the man "attempted to take their sister but they prevented him from doing so." Police said that man was believed to be followed by another man in a silver car.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released pictures of the car involved in the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.