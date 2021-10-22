NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the man accused of murder in October.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Jashawn Jerome Simmons in connection with the shooting death of 52-year-old Marty Adkins.
After leaving a party/gathering nearby on Oct. 3, Adkins walked to his Brick Church Pike home. Police said that when he was shot multiple times” in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive. A resident located the body of Adkins and others in the area “reported hearing gunfire around the same time.”
On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for Simmons after detectives could not locate him over the past several days.
Simmons is facing criminal homicide charges, and anyone who has information about him to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could remain anonymous and receive money.
