NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police have identified the man they say killed a 37-year-old man Monday.
Police say 22-year-old Latreavias Burns is wanted for killing Reginald Williams, who was 37.
The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday on S 7th St in the Cayce Homes community. Williams was shot in the back and died from his injuries.
Another person who has not been identified was also injured in the shooting. They were taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition after the shooting.
Police are also trying to find out if Burns was involved in a another shooting that happened Monday at the Riverchase Apartments on N 2nd St. The victim in that shooting is not cooperating with police.
If you know anything about either shooting, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.