Latreavias Burns - 8/15/19

Latreavias Burns, 22, is wanted by Metro Police in connection with the shooting death of Reginald Williams on Monday at Cayce Homes. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police have identified the man they say killed a 37-year-old man Monday.

Police say 22-year-old Latreavias Burns is wanted for killing Reginald Williams, who was 37.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday on S 7th St in the Cayce Homes community. Williams was shot in the back and died from his injuries.

Another person who has not been identified was also injured in the shooting. They were taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition after the shooting.

Police are also trying to find out if Burns was involved in a another shooting that happened Monday at the Riverchase Apartments on N 2nd St. The victim in that shooting is not cooperating with police.

If you know anything about either shooting, call police.

