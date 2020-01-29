NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a man outside his home in the 2800 block of Creekbend Drive.
Police say at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, the gunman ran up behind the man, pointed a handgun to his head and demanded money. The victim complied and gave the gunman about $10 in cash.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the photo or surveillance video should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
