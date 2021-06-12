NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV)- Right now, Metro Police need your help finding a man wanted in a deadly shooting.
Metro Police said the unidentified man killed Gerald Leroy Jr. during a fight at the Preston Taylor Homes on Friday afternoon. After a physical struggle, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Leroy, police said. He then fled on foot. Leroy later died in the hospital from his injuries, police said.
In a photo released by Metro Police, the suspect appears to be in his late teens or early 20's. He is approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He wore a red and white shirt, faded jeans, and white tennis shoes. Anyone who recognizes this man should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
