NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person they say is responsible for ripping a victim from their car and taking off in it in downtown Nashville.
Police say the incident happened on September 30th near 701 Broadway. The suspect was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. If you know who this person is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
