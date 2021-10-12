Metro Police need help identifying the man who police said pulled a victim from his car at 701 Broadway and drove off with it.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person they say is responsible for ripping a victim from their car and taking off in it in downtown Nashville. 

Police say the incident happened on September 30th near 701 Broadway. The suspect was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. If you know who this person is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.