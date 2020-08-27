Metro Police are trying to identify a man who burglarized Friends Market on Clarksville Pike early Tuesday morning.
The man broke a window, entered the store, took money from the registers, and took off on foot.
They believe the man is in his 40s.
If anyone recognizes him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.