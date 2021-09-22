NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing the Wells Fargo on Thompson Lane Wednesday morning. Police tell us the robber passed a note demanding for cash and did not display a weapon.
The suspect is roughly 6'3" and was wearing a Chicago Bulls bucket hat. If you know who the suspect is, you're asked to call 615-742-7463.
