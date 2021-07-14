NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Nashville are trying to find an 11-year-old girl they believe went to Florida with her boyfriend.
Youth Services detectives say that Neylin Sanchez Macario may be with her 17-year-old boyfriend and possibly traveled to Jacksonville, Florida. Her family last saw her on Monday at 10 a.m.
The boyfriend is believed to be driving a black two-door car seen in the picture above. If you know where she is, please call 615-862-8600.
