NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Habitual runaway 12-year-old Hussein Hassan was taken into custody last night by Hendersonville Police.
Metro Police said Hassan was being transported by Department of Children’s Services’ personnel to their office from Juvenile Detention when he got out of the vehicle and fled on Thursday morning.
Hassan was last seen on Friday morning near Fifth Avenue North and Church Street with several juveniles before being taken into custody last night.
