NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is launching its body camera program starting next week.
23 officers will start wearing the cameras. The two biggest roadblocks have been money and the infrastructure to upload video.
Police made it clear if officers knowingly and intentionally do not turn their cameras on, they could get fired.
People in attendance had the chance to ask questions about the cameras and how they work. Hear from them at 10 on News4 Tonight.
