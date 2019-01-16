NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police K-9 Boston is being credited for uncovering 159 pounds of marijuana packed into four suitcases at Nashville International Airport.
According to Metro Police, the drugs flew into the airport from the Oakland, California International Airport and were destined for Jacksonville, Florida.
The two passengers with the drugs, 40-year-old Trung Tieu of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and 56-year-old Tihn Tran of Murphy, Texas were subsequently arrested.
