Metro Police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old Nashville man who has Alzheimer's.
Police say Robert Archer Jr. was last seen at his Autumnwood Drive home Monday at 9:30 p.m.. His wife told police Archer left in their maroon 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with the Tennessee tag 373WKY.
Archer, who is retired, reportedly told his wife he was late for work and left without his wallet or phone. His previous places of employment were notified, but Archer did not show.
Archer is a white, 5'8" man weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and wears glasses.
Anyone who spots Archer or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
