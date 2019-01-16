Police are looking for a 66-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday night at his group home.
Metro Police said Burton “Burt” Kelly was last seen at 9 p.m. at his group home at 1811 Underwood St. He was reported missing at 11:30 p.m.
Kelly, who suffers from severe mental impairment, does not have a vehicle or bus pass and is likely on foot. Police said he does not know or may deny his name.
Kelly h as brown eyes, a long grey beard and grey hair. He stands six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a blue hooded jacket with grey trim, grey pajama pants and white Nike tennis shoes.
If you have seen Kelly or know his whereabouts, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
