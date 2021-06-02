NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting at a Dickerson Pike apartment on Wednesday.
Police say Jamario Schields and another man came to the apartment to buy drugs from the victim, Joe Harris. After an argument broke out, Harris was fatally shot.
According to police, efforts are being made to identify the man who was accompanying Schields.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Schields or knows his location to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
