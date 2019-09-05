ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are at the scene of a shots fired call at the Food Lion on Richards Road and Antioch Pike.
According to Metro Police, police received a call from ICE agents around 7 a.m. that their agents had fired shots in an effort to apprehend someone. Metro Police responded a short time later to a box truck found nearby that was fired upon. When they checked out the truck, they found it empty but there were two bullet holes in it.
Metro Police maintains they are not involved in the situation besides preserving the scene and detectives have been called off the investigation. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be conducting an investigation of the incident, since it involved federal agents.
No one has shown up at any of the area hospitals, and it is unclear if anyone has been hit by bullets. Witnesses are on scene waiting to talk to investigators.
So, police do not know if anyone was hurt inside that truck. Metro says they are not involved at all, and are just preserving the scene until federal investigators get here. There are two witnesses waiting to talk with fed investigators. I’m reaching out to both FBI and HSI.— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) September 5, 2019
UPDATE on @ICEgov incident in Antioch: @FBI confirms they are looking for a suspect who will potentially be charged w/ assault on a federal officer @WSMV— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 5, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.