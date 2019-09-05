Shots Fired Antioch - 9/5/2019
Shelby Sansone (WSMV)

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are at the scene of a shots fired call at the Food Lion on Richards Road and Antioch Pike.

According to Metro Police, police received a call from ICE agents around 7 a.m. that their agents had fired shots in an effort to apprehend someone. Metro Police responded a short time later to a box truck found nearby that was fired upon. When they checked out the truck, they found it empty but there were two bullet holes in it.

Metro Police maintains they are not involved in the situation besides preserving the scene and detectives have been called off the investigation. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security will be conducting an investigation of the incident, since it involved federal agents.

No one has shown up at any of the area hospitals, and it is unclear if anyone has been hit by bullets. Witnesses are on scene waiting to talk to investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018.

