NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro captain is under investigation after a video surfaced on social media of him having an argument with a woman outside his house.
In the video, you can hear Jason Reinbold and the woman exchanging words.
The woman shot the video and it appears she was with kids at the time.
Metro police say the captain was in his backyard.
The Office of Professional Accountability is now looking into this incident.
