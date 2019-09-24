NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who robbed two Mapco stores overnight in Madison and Hermitage.
According to Metro Police, the first robbery occurred around 9:38 p.m. Monday when a black male with a black jacket robbed the clerk at the Madison MAPCO on Myatt Drive at gunpoint and fled on foot.
About 20 minutes later, officers responded to the MAPCO on Robinson Road in Hermitage where a black male suspect in his mid-to-late 20s entered the store with a pistol and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing on foot. That suspect is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds with a black jacket and black shorts.
Metro Police believe the robberies could be related due to a similar suspect description, but are not sure at this time. The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.