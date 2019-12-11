NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed two MAPCO stores overnight with a knife.
According to investigators, a white male in his mid-30s went into a MAPCO on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 8 p.m. and placed a knife at a customer's neck, demanding money from the clerk. He fled the scene with $13 from the register in a white, four door Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by another white male. The 58-year-old female victim had minor cuts to her face and neck, but refused medical attention.
The suspect in this robbery is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, bald, and was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. He fled the scene with $13 from the register in a white, four door Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by another white male.
Another robbery took place at a MAPCO on Harding Place around 11 p.m. when a white male entered the stored with a knife wearing a green mask, blue hoodie, and black pants. The suspect threw a bag at the clerk and told him to fill it up with cigarettes and cash. After the clerk complied, the suspect left the scene.
Police believe the suspect in both robberies is related and connected to other robberies that have occurred over the last week. If you have any information on this or any other crime, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
