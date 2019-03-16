NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators are on the scene of a reported triple shooting near 180 Charles E. Davis Blvd.
According to Metro Police, officers located two victims on a porch nearby both suffering minor gunshot wounds to their legs. A third victim reportedly walked to Vanderbilt University Medical Center ER with a gunshot wound, but it is unclear the severity of the injury.
Officers are attempting to look for an actual crime scene. Details about the shooting suspects have not yet been given.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
