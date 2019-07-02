NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating three shootings that occurred overnight, and at this time it is unclear if they were related or not.
The first shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Monday night at the Waffle House at 228 West Trinity Lane. The male victim and his female passenger drove to the Waffle house in a black Ford Fusion and parked in the back of the lot.
A short time later, the suspect’s vehicle, possibly a blue Nissan Sentra, pulled up near them. The victim walked to the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, where he briefly met with the suspect before getting back in his vehicle. The suspect then walked over to the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot into the vehicle, striking the victim in the arm.
Both cars then fled from the scene. The victim drove to Love’s Truck Stop at 130 West Trinity Lane, and called for medical assistance. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
The second shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cumberland View Apartments on the 2400 block of 25th Avenue North. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area where they located a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage. Minutes later, Nashville General Hospital reported a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound to his foot. The victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.
The third shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of 12th Avenue North. A caller told 911 they heard several gunshots and witnessed a male victim getting into the passenger side of a vehicle while holding his stomach. The vehicle fled the scene.
Moments later, the victim arrived at Nashville General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with critical injuries.
