NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating three overnight shootings, two deadly.
Police say shortly after midnight, officers responded to the intersection of Maury Street and Cannon Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds in the street near a gray sedan. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and one was pronounced dead on arrival. The second victim is in critical condition.
There is no suspect description at this time.
About three minutes later, officers responded to another shooting just outside Tarboosh Hookah Lounge on 21st Ave. N.
Police say officers arrived on scene and found shell casings in the street, but no victims. A short time later, two men showed up at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
There is no suspect description at this time.
The third shooting happened in the 1100 block of Horton Ave.
According to police, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. There is no suspect description and police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.