NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating three overnight robberies they say may be connected to one another.
According to investigators, the first robbery occurred at around 12:40 a.m. at a Mapco on Nolensville Pike. Two men reportedly entered the store while another man waited outside by a dark four-door Acura sedan. The description of the suspects who entered the store were a heavyset black man and a medium build white man who were around 6 feet tall each. Both wore hooded sweatshirts with masks covering their faces, and were armed with handguns. The men took cash from the register as well as cigars and fled in the Acura south on Nolensville Pike.
Around 2 a.m., two black men entered a Mapco on Bell Road and pointed semi-automatic handguns at the clerk and at a customer and told them to get on the ground. The suspects told the clerk to open the registers and give them the money. The suspects also demanded money from the customer. They managed to get away with cash from both and fled the scene. Both suspects are described as being 6 feet tall with thin builds, one was wearing a gray hoodie and blue ski mask, and the other was wearing a navy blue hoodie and a ski mask.
A third robbery occurred about twenty minutes later at a Shell station on Vultee Blvd. The clerk told investigators two black men wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts and dark masks came into the store with semi-automatic handguns and robbed the store. They entered the store and demanded cash from both registers, as well as approached a customer and demanded his belongings. They managed to get away with cash and a phone, and fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi Lancer with the license plate covered.
If you have any information on any of these robberies that may aid investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
