NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The outside of the home on 18th Avenue North has dozens and dozens of bullet holes.
The inside looks like a war zone.
Doorbell video shows the home being shot up at around 10 p.m. on Saturday then again early Tuesday morning.
A woman living in the home was shot in the arm. Her son and cousin were also home at the time.
They all hit the floor with the gunfire started, and if they hadn't been watching TV in the den, they likely would have died.
Six minutes earlier a few blocks away there was another drive by shooting at a home on Coffee Street.
"She could of died because the way she looked, she looked messed up," said Chaisha Brown.
Brown said the Coffee Street home had been shot up several times. This time a bullet struck her aunt in the face.
"And if you go in there, you can see all the blood on the pillow and stuff. You can see where she got shot on the pillow and stuff," said Brown.
It's unclear if the drive-by shootings are related. The motive for the shootings is not known.
"I don't even know what it’s about. I wish I knew I wish I could tell you. I don't even know what it's about to be real," said Jeremy Smith, the victim's nephew.
What is clear is that this kind of violence needs to stop.
"It's messed up. The thought of us just losing one of my people to some stuff that we ain’t got nothing to do with is crazy," said Brown.
