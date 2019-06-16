NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives from the North Precinct are investigating an apparent targeted fatal shooting.
According to Metro Police, 31-year-old Aaron Washington was shot in the chest on Saturday around 4 p.m. in an alley near 23rd Avenue North and Formosa Street.
Washington was found lying in a yard nearby and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
Witnesses say they heard about five gunshots and then afterwards saw Washington running down Formosa Street. Police found two vehicles belonging to Washington nearby, as Washington was known to frequent the area.
The motive is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
