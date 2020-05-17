NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Velocity La Quinta at 4311 Sidco Drive in Nashville.
Police tell News4 that one lady sustained non-life threatening injuries to her arm and the suspect left in a gray 4-door sedan.
This story is developing and we will bring you updates as they are made available.
