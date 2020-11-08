NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to gather information after one man was killed during a shooting.
The shooting was reported at South 7th Street and Dew Street around 9:19 p.m. Sunday night.
According to a police report, one man was killed while another was injured. No suspect is in custody at this time.
