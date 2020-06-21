NASHVILLE (WSMV) - East Precinct officers are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man with non-life threatening injuries in the 600 block of Joseph Ave.
According to police, a male victim has been shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police on the scene applied a tourniquet on the victim until medics were able to arrive.
The investigation is ongoing and News4 will update you as more information is made available.
