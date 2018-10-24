Metro Police are investigating a string of robberies at Nashville Walgreens that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:45 p.m., the Walgreens at 2500 Gallatin Pike was robbed.
Police say just before 2:00 p.m., another Walgreens at 1809 Antioch Pike was robbed.
Then, at 2:30 p.m., there was a robbery at the Walgreens location at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane.
In all three instances, the suspect was armed. Police have not yet determined that the same suspect robbed each location.
The suspect or suspects are currently on the run.
Anyone with information related to one or multiple of these robberies is encouraged to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.