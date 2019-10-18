NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a string of overnight gas station robberies that all happened within minutes of each other around 11 p.m. in West Nashville and Bellevue.
Investigators responded to the Shell Gas Station at 6012 Charlotte Pike, the BP Gas Station at 6509 Charlotte Pike and the MAPCO at 7725 Highway 70 South. In two of the robberies, the suspects demanded cash and cigarettes with their hands in their pockets indicating that they were armed. In the third robbery, the suspect did not make any demands and just stole cash from the register.
All three incidents involved three black male suspects driving a white 2-door Chevrolet truck with a black toolbox in the back. One of the suspects was described as light skin, wearing a green toboggan, gray hoodie, black athletic shorts and tennis shoes. The other two suspects were described as wearing a blue hoodie and a brown hoodie.
Detectives have developed strong leads in the case. If you have any information that may help them, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.