NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Borowood Drive in South Nashville.
Police say 5-6 shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found three cars hit by gunfire. At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, two people walked into Southern Hills Medical Center after being grazed by gunfire.
A male victim sustained a wound to the left side of his stomach and a female was grazed twice, once in her knee and once in her back.
The victims told police they did not know why the shots were fired, but believe they could have something to do with bad blood with a neighbor. Police spoke with people at the apartment in question, but no one matched the suspect's description.
However, officers determined the incident happened in an apartment complex in Hermitage Sector.
Another witness told police they saw a suspect fleeing into the nearby woods. Police searched and even flew over the area, but did not find anyone.
