NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Monday night in which a person was shot in the leg.
The first shooting happened at 2500 Ravine Drive around 7:00 p.m. Police say a male victim was shot in the upper leg and suffered non-critical injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The victim described the suspects as two young black males.
A second shooting happened at 2122 Cliff Drive just after 8:00 p.m. A man was shot in the leg/groin area and was critically injured according to police. He was also taken to Vanderbilt for treatment.
There is no suspect information at this time for the Cliff Drive shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
