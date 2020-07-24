NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on Lebanon Pike that left one man with critical injuries.
Police say the suspect was driving a dark colored sedan and asked another man for directions to Clarksville in the 1800 block of Lebanon Pike. Before the man could answer, the suspect shot him and sped off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
