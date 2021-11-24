NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on I-24 East near old Hickory Blvd, south of the city. The call came into dispatch around 8:30 PM. TDOT reports three lanes are blocked as police investigate.
Police confirm one adult was shot and is in critical condition. The suspect in the shooting is not in custody.
