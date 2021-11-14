NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify the gunman who shot and critically wounded a 14-year-old boy behind the 600 block of South Fifth Street on Sunday night.
The victim was shot in the neck around 6:15 p.m. and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said the victim was with two other people when a black SUV drove up on South Fifth Street. Three males got out of the vehicle, with one of them walking around to where the victim and his friends were standing. The three started running. One person from the SUV then fired several shots toward the teen before running across South Fifth Street and into the James Cayce housing development.
The motive has not been determined.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
