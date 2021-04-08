NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting at a Waffle House overnight in Nashville.
Officials tell us just before 1 a.m., two men got into an argument inside the restaurant on West Trinity Lane. During the argument, one of the men reportedly shot the other in the leg.
Police say the man who was shot took a personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
When officers arrived at the Waffle House, the shooter had fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
