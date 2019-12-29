NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting and a crash scene in South Nashville.
Police responded to a call for a gunshot wound at 4th Ave. South and Lafayette Street shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Police say shell casings were found outside J.C Napier Homes.
Officers also found a crash scene at 4th Ave. South and Lafayette Street.
Police are working to determine if the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
